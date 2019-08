China trade balance data for July is due Thursday

This data used to arrive during the morning in China but it seems to have switched to the afternoon.

But, just in case it comes earlier its best to be prepared!

Yuan terms China trade balance: expected CNY 310.00bn, prior was CNY 345.18bn

Exports y/y expected 7.0%, prior was 6.1%

Imports y/y expected -3.3%, prior was -0.4% USD terms China trade balance: expected $ 42.65bn, prior was $ 50.98bn

Exports expected -1.0%, prior -1.3%

Import: expected -9.0%, prior was -7.3% We'll get indications in this data on flows to and form the US …. always good fun … :-D

We'll get indications in this data on flows to and form the US …. always good fun … :-D