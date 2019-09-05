China: Trade call with US this morning went very well
Further comments by China's commerce ministry
- But says that China has no plans to withdraw WTO lawsuit on tariffs complaint
- Hopes that US would stop putting pressure on Chinese companies (re. Huawei)
The headline in itself should continue to feed market confidence for today but the other remarks so far suggests that nothing else has been talked about and I wouldn't expect that to change until both sides sit down face-to-face in the coming weeks.