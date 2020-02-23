China trade Council issues 3325 force majeure certificates
Virus disruptions leading to the action
the China Council for the promotion of international trade is saying that 3325 force majeure certificates have been issued as a way to protect firms from legal damages as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The certificates cover 8 total contract value of around 270 billion yuan or $38.4BB).
Reports from the US last week indicated that they, and China, did not expect phase 1 trade agreements would be impacted from the coronavirus.