China trade data due Tuesday 14 April 2020 - preview

Trade data from China, for March.

There is no firmly scheduled time for this.

Yuan terms

China trade balance: expected CNY 158.5bn

Exports y/y: expected -12.8%

Imports y/y: expected -7.0%

USD terms

China trade balance: expected $20.0bn

Exports: expected -13.9%

Imports: expected -9.8%

Via ASB, what to expect:

We forecast China's exports to grow by 1% in March following a slump of 17.2% in January and February.

The notable recovery in the March new export orders PMI suggests Chinese exporters had a large backlog to fill. Korean March trade with China also suggests a meaningful recovery in China trade. However, the external demand shock emerged from mid-March and weighed on Chinese exports.

We expect imports to fall by 7%yoy because of a slow recovery and falling commodity prices.

Overall, we estimate the trade balance rebounded to US$46bn.









