China trade data due Tuesday 14 April 2020 - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trade data from China, for March. 

  • There is no firmly scheduled time for this.
Yuan terms
  • China trade balance: expected CNY 158.5bn
  • Exports y/y: expected -12.8%
  • Imports y/y: expected -7.0%

USD terms

  • China trade balance: expected $20.0bn
  • Exports: expected -13.9%
  • Imports: expected -9.8%
Via ASB, what to expect:
  • We forecast China's exports to grow by 1% in March following a slump of 17.2% in January and February. 
  • The notable recovery in the March new export orders PMI suggests Chinese exporters had a large backlog to fill. Korean March trade with China also suggests a meaningful recovery in China trade. However, the external demand shock emerged from mid-March and weighed on Chinese exports. 
  • We expect imports to fall by 7%yoy because of a slow recovery and falling commodity prices. 
  • Overall, we estimate the trade balance rebounded to US$46bn. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose