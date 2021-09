China August trade data, yuan terms:

vs. expected CNY 495.5bn, prior was CNY 362.7bn

expected 22.5%, prior was 8.1%

expected 9.1%, prior was 16.1%

China trade balance: +376.3bn yuanExports +15.7% y/y:Imports +23.1% y/y:

USD terms

vs. expected $51.0bn, prior was $56.6bn

expected 17.1%, prior 19.3%

expected 26.8%, prior was 28.1%





China trade balance $58.3bnExports +25.6% y/y:Imports +33.1% y/y :The decent size beat in imports will be taken as indicative of the economy performing better than has been indicated by the recent run of data.