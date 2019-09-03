China trade negotiator Lui He says hopes two sides seek common ground
Comments from China's trade negotiator
- Hopes two sides seek common ground while setting aside differences
- Says China firmly opposes trade war, not good for China, the US or the world
- Hopes can be solved with mutual respect
Lui He met with Montana Senator Steve Daines and Senator David Perdue today. Daines lived in China for more than five years as an executive at Procter & Gamble and has visited several times while in office.