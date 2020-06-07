China trade surplus hits record as medical-exports jump and crude prices plunge

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

China May trade surplus data

China May trade surplus data
  • Trade surplus $62.93B vs $41.40B expected
  • Prior $45.33
  • Exports +1.4% y/y
  • Imports -3.3% y/y (USD)
This data was out Saturday and it's way off consensus but it makes a great deal of sense. The first thing is that China imports massive amounts of oil and with crude prices very low in May, that's a big help. Prices of other imports like soybeans and natural gas were also low. The value of auto imports also shrunk by 31.3% as commerce slowed down.

Secondly, exports of medical devices were up 88.5%. That's a result of the virus and doesn't include a 25.5% rise in textiles, which is the category that includes masks.

Finally, the resumption of Chinese activity in April/May after virus closures led to a backlog of orders that needed to be filled.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose