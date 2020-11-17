China’s military turned two strategic hilltops occupied by Indian soldiers ‘into a microwave oven’

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China’s military used microwave weapons to force Indian troops to retreat during a border standoff in the Himalayas

  • allowing the positions to be retaken without an exchange of conventional fire
That's according to Jin Canrong, a professor of international relations at Beijing-based Renmin University.
  • The PLA activated the weapons and aimed it at the top of a hill, which then became a “microwave oven,” said Jin. “Those on top of the hill then began vomiting not long after. They could not even stand on their feet. They fled and [the PLA] took the threshold back,” said the professor, 

Ungated link here if you'd like to check it out.

Makes me heating up leftovers in the microwave look rather lame. 

China’s military used microwave weapons to force Indian troops to retreat during a border standoff in the Himalayas

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose