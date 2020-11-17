China’s military turned two strategic hilltops occupied by Indian soldiers ‘into a microwave oven’

China’s military used microwave weapons to force Indian troops to retreat during a border standoff in the Himalayas

allowing the positions to be retaken without an exchange of conventional fire That's according to Jin Canrong, a professor of international relations at Beijing-based Renmin University.

The PLA activated the weapons and aimed it at the top of a hill, which then became a “microwave oven,” said Jin. “Those on top of the hill then began vomiting not long after. They could not even stand on their feet. They fled and [the PLA] took the threshold back,” said the professor,









