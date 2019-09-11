China unveils first list of tariff exemptions on US goods

The exemptions will take effect from 17 September









However, the more notable thing to note here is that the list doesn't include items such as soybeans, pork and corn - which are the more relevant ones amidst the trade dispute.







ForexLive

The Chinese finance ministry also says that it will keep reviewing applications for tariff exemptions and will announce other tranches pertaining to the list later on.

Among the items on the tariffs exemption list are food products and oil lubricants. China adds that the list will not be subject to additional tariffs imposed by China as part of countermeasures against US trade actions.