China updates total coronavirus cases to 24,324 (from 20,438 yesterday)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

National Health Commission with the updated figures as of end February 4 

  • Jan 17: 41
  • Jan 19: 62
  • Jan 20: 201
  • Jan 21: 291 
  • Jan 22: 440
  • Jan 24: 830
  • Jan 25: 1,287
  • Jan 26: 1,975
  • Jan 27: 2,744
  • Jan 28: 5,974
  • Jan 29: 7,711
  • Jan 30: 9,692
  • Jan 31: 11,791
  • Feb 1: 14,380 (number of dead across the country 304)
  • Feb 2: 17,205 (number of deaths 361)
  • Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)
  • Feb 4: 24,324 total cases, 490 deaths
That 490 dead is on the 'mainland'. Is HK included in the total then?   

Added:
  • 185,555 people currently under medical observation

---
While the toll continues to mount markets have been calmed by the actions of authorities. More info on this here. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose