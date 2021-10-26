China urges Evergrande founder to pay up debt with own personal wealth

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China regulators have also met with and warned companies in key sectors to proactively prepare for foreign debt repayments

For some context, Evergrande's debt is more than $300 billion so this isn't feasible by any means. Lol. But it speaks to the situation I guess as to how unhappy Chinese authorities are that things are playing out this way. Evergrande owner be like...
