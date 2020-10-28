China urges the US to revoke Taiwan arms sales plan

Xinhua, Chinese state media, says

A Chinese military spokesperson on Tuesday voiced firm opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, urging the United States to immediately stop military contact with and arms sales to the island.

The U.S. arms sales to Taiwan seriously interfere in China's internal affairs, undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, damage relations between the two countries and two militaries, and endanger peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson said.



