China-US call on trade reportedly goes well

From Fox News' Edward Lawrence



This report may help risk trades:





I have learned the phone call between the heads of the 2 trade teams has concluded. US Trade Rep Lighthizer & Treasury Sec Mnuchin spoke to Vice Premier Liu He to finalize the Phase One deal with China. US Sources say the teams are close to finalizing some sections



The point of the call was for China to ask the US to lift some sanctions and proposed sanctions.





Lawrence says he will be on Fox Business in about 30 minutes to talk about it. He's teasing some kind of exclusive news but he's done that in the past and not delivered.

