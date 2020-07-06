China - US phase 1 trade deal: China called on to buy more US products

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Over 40 American business groups have sent a letter to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer:.

  • the letter called on China to increase purchases of U.S. manufactured goods, energy, and other products 
  • letter expresses US business concerns that China is falling short of the overall purchase targets laid out in the deal 

Report via Wall Street Journal, link here (may be gated)  


