China: US should stop abusing concept of national security

Comments by China's foreign ministry





Says US should stop smearing China, oppressing Chinese firms

The typical dialogue being communicated by China so far on trade matters. Both sides still remain some distance away from finding a compromise and at this stage, even a meeting this month isn't necessarily a given.





The lingering trade tensions and uncertainty is contributing to the softer risk mood today with USD/JPY sitting at session lows of 106.08 currently amid weaker yields and equities to start the European morning.



