China: US should stop abusing concept of national security
Comments by China's foreign ministry
- Says US should stop smearing China, oppressing Chinese firms
The typical dialogue being communicated by China so far on trade matters. Both sides still remain some distance away from finding a compromise and at this stage, even a meeting this month isn't necessarily a given.
The lingering trade tensions and uncertainty is contributing to the softer risk mood today with USD/JPY sitting at session lows of 106.08 currently amid weaker yields and equities to start the European morning.