China - US trade talks update - phase 1 signing coming on January 15 (maybe)
OK, probably rather than maybe but hey, we've been hoodwinked on this trade deal business over and over again.
The latest is (good idea to update this after the long break):
- A Chinese trade delegation is heading to Washington for a January 15 signing
- plan is to sign the first phase of the trade deal with the US
- Vice Premier Liu He will lead the delegation
- Will arrive in Washington on the 13th (thankfully that's not a Friday, eh?)
So, for the rest of 2020 we can look forward to tension over the next phase (more soybeans?)
