China vice commerce minister says will introduce new measures to stabilise trade in due course

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China vice commerce minister says that there are still many concerns surrounding foreign trade conditions

  • Cannot be blindly optimistic on the matter
  • There is much pressure on small and medium enterprises
  • Will introduce new measures to stabilise trade in due course
There have been concerns surrounding China's economic prospects but I guess this provides some comfort that local authorities are going to provide some form of supportive measures come what may - a message that they're reaffirming over the past week.

