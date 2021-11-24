China vice commerce minister says will introduce new measures to stabilise trade in due course
China vice commerce minister says that there are still many concerns surrounding foreign trade conditions
- Cannot be blindly optimistic on the matter
- There is much pressure on small and medium enterprises
- Will introduce new measures to stabilise trade in due course
There have been concerns surrounding China's economic prospects but I guess this provides some comfort that local authorities are going to provide some form of supportive measures come what may - a message that they're reaffirming over the past week.