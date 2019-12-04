China vice foreign minister summoned US embassy official, made stern representation on Xinjiang bill
China continues to voice out their displeasure over the matter
- US House votes to sanction China officials over human rights
- China foreign ministry vows to further respond to human rights bill
- Global Times editor: US politicians with stakes in China should be careful
- China foreign ministry: US will 'pay the price' over HK and Xinjiang bills
In case you missed out on the earlier headlines regarding this matter from today (⬆️).
The final one led markets to be more risk averse at the start of European trading but that all quickly changed after a report indicated that the US and China are moving closer to a trade deal despite growing tensions in other areas such as this.