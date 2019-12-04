China vice foreign minister summoned US embassy official, made stern representation on Xinjiang bill

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China continues to voice out their displeasure over the matter

China
In case you missed out on the earlier headlines regarding this matter from today (⬆️).

The final one led markets to be more risk averse at the start of European trading but that all quickly changed after a report indicated that the US and China are moving closer to a trade deal despite growing tensions in other areas such as this.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose