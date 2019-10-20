China Vice-Premier Liu He: China, US made ‘concrete progress’ towards trade war deal in Washington
The South China Morning Post with a weekend article reporting Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He first public comments about the talks in Washington
China and the United States made "concrete progress" in many areas
said the two sides had built an important foundation for the signing of a "phased deal"
China would work with the US on the basis of "equality and mutual respect" to address each other's core concerns
