China Vice-Premier Liu He: China, US made ‘concrete progress’ towards trade war deal in Washington

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The South China Morning Post  with a weekend article reporting Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He first public comments about the talks in Washington

China and the United States made "concrete progress" in many areas
said the two sides had built an important foundation for the signing of a "phased deal"
China would work with the US on the basis of "equality and mutual respect" to address each other's core concerns

Encouraging? You decide, here is the link. 

