China vice premier Liu He: We have made substantial progress in US trade talks

Comments by China vice premier and top trade negotiator, Liu He





China and US have laid foundation for partial trade deal

China is willing to work with US to address disputes

To address core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect

China will boost IP protection, especially for SMEs

Economy undergoing thorough rebalancing

Has full confidence to meet economic targets

Much like the case in the past week, China is continuing to put out a positive spin on the progress of trade talks but not going into specifics again.





The comment about boosting intellectual property protection among small and medium enterprises is encouraging, though it is but a vague promise at the end of the day.





It'll be interesting to see how the "Phase One" deal will detail these structural issues, with the question of enforcement also a key matter to be addressed.



