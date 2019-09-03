China Vice Premiere Liu: Firmly opposes trade war

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

No surprises there from the China Vice Premiere

China's advice Premiere Liu is on the wires saying:
  • China firmly opposes trade war, not good for China, the US or the world
  • He hopes two sides seek common ground while setting aside differences
  • Hopes to appropriately resolve the issues on basis of equality and mutual respect
No surprises from China's Vice Premiere although Pres. Trump is intent on getting more , not just finding a common ground.
