China wants 15% tariffs imposed on Sept 1 removed in trade deal

Politico report

co. China is in a 'full court press' to get the 15% tariff imposed by Trump on $112B of goods removed before it signs the Phase One trade deal, according to Politi





U.S. officials are currently struggling over how to make sure China lives up to its side of the deal. The main enforcement mechanism being considered is that all the tariffs could be re-imposed, one of the people said.



They cited a White House official who said the deal is almost there but there are still hangups on forced technology transfers and IP protections.





China hasn't decided yet on signing the deal in the US or a neutral location.





