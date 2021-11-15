China warns of a 'heavy attack' if Australian forces came to the defence of Taiwan

Editor-in-chief Hu Xijin of Chinese tabloid The Global Times on Saturday is a mouthpiece of the Chinese authorities:

He tweeted:

'If Australian troops come to fight in the Taiwan Straits, it is unimaginable that China won't carry out a heavy attack on them and the Australian military facilities that support them'

'So Australia (had) better be prepared to sacrifice for Taiwan island and the US.'



Late last week the Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton hinted Australian troops would join US allies if Taiwan was attacked by China.





Hu Xijin is not backing down, this from a few minutes ago on Twitter:







Tensions between the US and China over Taiwian come and go. At present they seem o be escalating but China is a ways off invading Taiwan, thankfully.








