China warns that relations with the US will not automatically get better under Biden

China says that the good old days are over





Chinese government adviser, Zheng Yongnian, is reported as to saying that Beijing must not assume that the US-China relationship will get better under a Biden presidency, and should instead be prepared for a tougher stance from Washington.





"The good old days are over... the cold war hawks in the US have been in a highly mobilised state for several years, and they will not disappear overnight."





"American society is torn apart. I don't think Biden can do anything about it. He is certainly a very weak president, if he can't sort out domestic issues, then he will do something on the diplomatic front, do something against China. If we say Trump is not interested in promoting democracy and freedom, Biden is. Trump is not interested in war... but a Democratic president could start wars." For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus Adding that the difference between Trump and Biden is that Trump is unpredictable or in his words, "irrationally tough" on China, whereas Biden would be "rationally tough".





The full report can be found here via the SCMP.





All of this pretty much reaffirms the narrative that regardless of who is in charge in the White House, there is only one direction that US-China relations are headed towards. The next decade could well end up being a defining one as these two powerhouses of the world continue down the path of decoupling - in some sense or another.





Much like you would expect, Zheng also reaffirmed the continued divide between the US and China in saying that: