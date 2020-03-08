China warns US may not be able to stick to trade deal given worsening coronavirus outbreak

Global Times says the economy in China is returning to normal but  US economic activity could be dampened

  • worsening public health crisis in the US
  • the two sides might have to conduct consultations to put the lingering trade war on hold amid the coronavirus battle
  • US is facing a spreading outbreak that could damper its economic activities, which could mean it cannot supply products for export to China to meet commitments under the phase one deal, Chinese experts said on Sunday
