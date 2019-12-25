China: We are in close communication with US on trade deal signing ceremony

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry





"Both sides' economic and trade teams are in close communication about detailed arrangements for the deal's signing and other follow-up work."

No further elaboration there by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang.





Just take note that until today, China has yet to confirm the specifics of the Phase One trade deal that have been touted by US officials over the past two weeks. Notably, China said that they will only disclose the details after the official signing of the deal.











ForexLive

In case you missed it, Trump told reporters yesterday that, "We'll be having a signing ceremony, yes. And we'll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it's just being translated now."

The remark above comes after US president Trump said yesterday that he and China president Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to the Phase One trade deal.