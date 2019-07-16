China - widening clampdown on trust financing of real estate projects

A piece in Chinese press (Caixin) reports on further efforts at deleveraging, or at least preventing releveraging:



China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) has asked 12 more trusts to keep their real-estate investments in check

to stop illegally funding developers

This is an effort to limit speculation in the rebounding property market







10 companies were thus advised on July 3

a further 12 advised this week

A CBIRC official said at a press briefing the aim is to curb speculation in the real estate market.





