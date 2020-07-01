China will announce reciprocal restrictions on US media branches in China - Global Times editor

The tit-for-tat plot between the two continues to play out

"Based on what I know, China will announce reciprocal restrictions on US media branches in China. It's regrettable that deteriorating China-US ties have harmed work of media outlets of both sides. I strongly urge that the US not to escalate suppression of Chinese media further."





Just part of all the recent tensions involving the US and China, amid trade, Hong Kong and other geopolitical issues as well. Not exactly positive news for risk in general, but this isn't going to lead to any major blowup in the trade deal - for now at least.