China will do whatever it takes to boost economic growth into 2021 - here's why

Its a symbolic thing. 2021 is going to be the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Here's Stan Chart on what to expect from China in 2020 and into 2021:

government is unlikely to drop the target of doubling 2010 GDP by 2020

This requires minimum growth of 6.1-6.2% in 2019-20

The government has pledged counter-cyclical policies to offset the headwinds. We estimate that higher US tariffs will reduce China's 2020 growth by 0.3ppt with the achievement of a 'phase one' trade deal and by 0.6ppt in a 'worse-case' scenario

The broadly defined budget deficit is likely to remain at around 6.5% of GDP

mix of fiscal stimulus shifting from tax cuts to spending

PBoC may keep credit growth slightly above nominal GDP growth, cutting the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and de facto policy rates

"The switch to re-leveraging in 2019 from deleveraging in 2018 may turn out to be a key support for 2020 growth. In addition, we expect infrastructure investment to edge higher on fiscal stimulus; the industrial inventory cycle to bottom out; car sales to be less of a drag; and last but not least, a positive leap-year effect."



Despite the negative effects of the trade war China has plenty of levers to opull, and they will. Not all bad news ahead of China-proxy trade.
















