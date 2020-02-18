China will stabilize foreign trade and consumption - ministry

A hint at action from China

The Chinese ministry of commerce is out with some comments suggesting more measures to stimulate the economy but what's tough for me to grasp is how you incentivize consumption when consumers are staying inside?





The ministry said it will encourage firms to boost imports of medical supplies and agricultural goods. You can stockpile some of those things but there's a cost.





The ministry also said it will step up policies to stabilize foreign investment and underpin confidence of investors. I just don't see how you can get anyone to invest until there is clarity on the virus.

