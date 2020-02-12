China said to stagger reopening of schools in order to limit coronavirus transmission

Author: Justin Low

Reuters reports, citing a government official on the matter

No firm date is being given on the matter but earlier in the month, China has said that students will only return to school next month.

It makes sense to split the reopening into batches but if anything else, it just goes to show that it will take more time before China returns back to normality again.


