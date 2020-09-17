China state media warn will use non-peaceful means to solve the Taiwan question once and for all

A Global Times opinion piece, tweet quoting:

  • If the US wants to support Taiwan to become a UN member, then Article 8 of the Anti-Secession Law of China will be activated, which means China shall use non-peaceful and other necessary means to solve the Taiwan question once and for all: expert
Ominous stuff. Here is the link to the full article.
  •  the US knows it is impossible for the US to bring Taiwan into the UN as a formal member, because China is the permanent member of the UN Security Council which can veto such a proposal, and the move will be regarded as a declaration of cutting off diplomatic ties with China, and might lead to a war. 
The Global Times tabloid is a reliable indicator of China's official stance towards the US. Right now its rather hostile. 

