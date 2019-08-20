China won't make trade concessions if US plays Hong Kong card
According to Chinese state media, reported by the SCMP
It is reported that China is holding a stance that the US should not link trade negotiations to the Hong Kong protests, denouncing that such a move will be a miscalculation. Adding that efforts by the US to link the events in Hong Kong to trade negotiations was a "dirty aim".
This follows some commentary since the weekend in which Trump suggested a more peaceful solution and warned that any form of violence could jeopardise trade relations.
The full report can be found here. If anything else, this just continues to show that both sides are still "doing the dance" rather than getting serious to resolve current differences.