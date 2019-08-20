China won't make trade concessions if US plays Hong Kong card

According to Chinese state media, reported by the SCMP















The full report can be found here . If anything else, this just continues to show that both sides are still "doing the dance" rather than getting serious to resolve current differences.

It is reported that China is holding a stance that the US should not link trade negotiations to the Hong Kong protests, denouncing that such a move will be a miscalculation. Adding that efforts by the US to link the events in Hong Kong to trade negotiations was a "dirty aim".