China - Wuhan chief warns coronavirus resurgence risk is high

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Wuhan is the global epicentre of the virus outbreak

The head of the Communist Party there has warned residents to strengthen their protection and caution 
  • that the risk of resurgence in the city is still high
  • resdients should avoid going out if its not necessary

Wuhan has begun to loosen up restrictions on movement. 



