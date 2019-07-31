China Xinhua News: China/US can push forward trade discussions on basis of equality

From Xinhua news

There is a headline from Xinhua News saying:

China/US can push forward trade discussions on basis of equality The key words are "basis of equality" and what that means.





For Pres. Trump, he feels that China has been taking advantage of the US and therefore, a deal has to be a great deal for the US (or there will not be a deal). If China is looking for something more balanced, that may not be so easy (or doable).