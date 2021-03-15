China YTD Industrial Production +35.1% y/y (expected +30%), Retail sales +33.8% y/y (expected +32%)

Note, January and February combined months data for these two

Fixed asset investment is +35% y/y (estimate for that was +40.9%)





There are no m/m figures, but there are 2-month / 2-month (ie. comparing Jan & Feb this year with last):

Retail sales +6.4% for the 2 months

IP +16.96%

The early months of 2020 was when China plunged into the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the rest of the globe. Some of these huge results for Jan-Feb 2021 is thus a 'base effect'. Comparisons with December 2020 highlight this: