The real cause of China’s Alibaba crackdown: The company threatens China’s monetary authority

-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4566 (vs. estimate at 6.4570)
-
Peru's central bank hikes rates by 50bp, to 1.0%. As expected.
-
ICYMI - ECB leaves key rates unchanged but tapers QE
-
Fed's Rosengren also says he'll sell his individual stocks by September 30
-
Fed's Kaplan says he will sell all individual stocks he owns. Invest in tracking funds, cash