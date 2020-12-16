China's annual economic work conference likely to meet this week

The annual work meeting lays out economic priorities for the year ahead.





It'll be important to watch statements from the meeting for signals on both. Also of concern is how China will further deal with the recent spate of debt defaults. Yesterday we say a large injection of funding into the banking sector via an MLF operation.





The annual Central Economic Work Conference this year is the first of the next 5 year plan (commences 2021).

The annual Central Economic Work Conference this year is the first of the next 5 year plan (commences 2021).







It comes amidst recent indications from the PBOC they are pondering winding back monetary policy stimulus and other indications of a similar wind back of fiscal stimulus. I suspect if either come to fruition the moves will be small only.