China's Global Times says Australia faces serious consequences for unreasonable provocation against China
Chinese tabloid GT referring to moves out of Australia to revoke agreements signed between Australian state Victoria and China on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
- Australia has essentially fired a major shot in what could lead up to a potential trade conflict with China and could face serious consequences for its "unreasonable provocation" against China, Chinese experts said
Australia is an easy target for China as a proxy in the various disputes with the much stronger US. The Global Times is oft-used as the mouthpiece.
