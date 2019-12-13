China's Cabinet says will not force foreign firms to transfer their technology

A Cabinet readout via state television is airing now in China

Aims to cut financing costs for smaller firms by 50 bps next year

The state television newscast apparently did not make any mention about a trade deal and the Cabinet readout is likely to be the final official communication for the day by China.





The mention of technology transfer is a bit relevant to trade talks but if this is their idea of "firm commitment" then I'm not sure if we are even that close to a deal.





Update: It doesn't look like China is going to offer Trump an official response on the trade deal today. You have to wonder at this point have they kept communication via closed channels because if not, this might be worrying for markets ahead of the weekend.



