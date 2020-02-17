China's cargo crisis - some carriers plan to declare force majeure, abandon containers

Via the folks at global logistics information site Loadstar:

Japanese carrier ONE has joined several of its liner peers in imposing a congestion surcharge on reefer containers destined for major Chinese ports

some carriers are preparing to declare force majeure and leave refrigerated containers at alternative ports

coronavirus outbreak … severely restricting landside operations at the ports of Shanghai, Ningbo and Xingang

ONE … said it may need to "adjust the original transport plan", which could result "in the discharge of reefer containers at an alternative port without prior notice"





Plenty more at that link above











