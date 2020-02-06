China's CNOOC reportedly declares force majeure on some prompt LNG deliveries

The coronavirus impact hurts some more than others





Both Reuters and Bloomberg are reporting that Chinese gas buyer CNOOC has told some suppliers it won't take delivery of LNG cargoes, arguably the first report of a force majeure clause being invoked as the coronavirus outbreak dampens demand.





This is usually a step - and a rare one - undertaken by companies when they are unable to meet obligations for any reason beyond their control.





Although, this comes after China had last week said that it would offer support for companies that sought to declare a force majeure on international contracts.







ForexLive

In any case, just keep this in mind as we continue to see the impact of the coronavirus outbreak reverberate across the global economy. It is hurting some more than others for now, but just be wary of any further ripple effect down the road.

And in this case, commodities are among the first to bear the brunt - alongside the travel and transportation sectors.