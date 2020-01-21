China's commerce ministry says China welcomes competitive US products into China's markets

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

IS there less to this trade deal than we suspect? Not an encouraging headline.

China commerce ministry official 

  • says China welcomes competitive US products to enter china's markets
  • says China hopes US to create conditions to facilitate imports to china
  •  says China's purchase of US. agricultural goods will not impact imports from other countries
  • says China will expand imports based on market conditions and in line with WTO rules

