China's commerce ministry says China welcomes competitive US products into China's markets
IS there less to this trade deal than we suspect? Not an encouraging headline.
China commerce ministry official
- says China hopes US to create conditions to facilitate imports to china
- says China's purchase of US. agricultural goods will not impact imports from other countries
- says China will expand imports based on market conditions and in line with WTO rules