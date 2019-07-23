China's commerce ministry says it is to adopt more targeted policies to stabilise trade

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

More of the same kind of commentary coming from China

They're continuing to reiterate that they will help local exporters and importers and that feeds into the rhetoric that they are taking efforts to curb downside pressures on the economy. This factors in to overall economic sentiment in the country but as it stands, a lot still hinges on how things will move forward in talks with the US.
