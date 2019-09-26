China's Commerce Ministry: Still discussing Oct trade talk details with US

Welcomes US firms to invest in China, will firmly protect their legall rights

China's unreliable entity list does not target any specific country

Still going through procedure on introducing unreliable entity list

Hopes US meets halfway and finds a win-win solution in a fair and respectable way

respectable way preparing for making progress in trade talks in October

This is generally continuing the upbeat mood we have seen running up to these October talks. However, there is not a lot new here, but plays into general positive noise for sentiment. Let's see how we ago from here - mild positive in my book for risk.