China's Commerce Ministry: Still discussing Oct trade talk details with US
Upbeat comments from China
- Welcomes US firms to invest in China, will firmly protect their legall rights
- China's unreliable entity list does not target any specific country
- Still going through procedure on introducing unreliable entity list
- Hopes US meets halfway and finds a win-win solution in a fair and respectable way
- preparing for making progress in trade talks in October
This is generally continuing the upbeat mood we have seen running up to these October talks. However, there is not a lot new here, but plays into general positive noise for sentiment. Let's see how we ago from here - mild positive in my book for risk.