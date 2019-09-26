China's Commerce Ministry: Still discussing Oct trade talk details with US

Upbeat comments from China

China
  • Welcomes US firms to invest in China, will firmly protect their legall rights 
  • China's unreliable entity list does not target any specific country
  • Still going through procedure on introducing unreliable entity list
  • Hopes US meets halfway and finds a win-win solution in a fair and respectable way
  • preparing for making progress in trade talks in October
This is  generally continuing the upbeat mood we have seen running up to these October talks. However, there is not a lot new here, but plays into general positive noise for sentiment. Let's see how we ago from here - mild positive in my book for risk.

