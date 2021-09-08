China's cosmetic surgery market said to be next in the crackdown line

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There is a great deal of focus on the property market, given its outsized role in China growth.

The real estate squeeze is taking a toll, Evergrande a high profile firm under the hammer. Its seen its bonds crushed and ratings downgrades. 

Meanwhile, other industries are facing increased regulatory scrutiny, the cosmetic surgery industry said to be likely the next in the firing line:
  • promotes unrealistic expectations
  • multiple unlicensed players
  • variable quality
  • predatory lending ties

