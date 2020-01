China's data slew last week shows strength

The Chinese data from last Friday was broadly positive with Q4 GDP coming in on estimates and the y/y figure a slight miss at 6.1% vs 6.2% expected. This is still within the target range of 6-6.5%, so no great drama with that print. I am also persuaded by the argument that as China is now entering a developed status, then double digit GDP growth is no longer a reasonable expectation. In a sense the more developed you are, the smaller the gains are likely to be. China's stats bureau commented on the numbers as showing signs of 'improvement'.