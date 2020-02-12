China's economic goal still on track despite virus impact, says government economist

Comments by Cai Fang, the vice head of CASS, in the People's Daily





"Although the temporary impact caused by the epidemic will slightly reduce the growth rate and other development indicators, it will not delay the fulfillment of the goal of building a moderately prosperous society."

Adding that the virus outbreak will only have a one-off hit on the economy and that demand will recover quickly in the aftermath.





I still think it is too early to gauge the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak. But then again, if China insists that they will hit a certain target for GDP growth, then it is more likely than not that they will get to that number one way or another.

Cai says that the government will still fulfill its long-term goal of doubling GDP and incomes in the decade to 2020, saying that the country will still be able to achieve a growth rate of 5.7% this year in order to achieve that goal - despite the virus impact.