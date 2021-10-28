China's Evergrande has reportedly made another debt payment

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NY Times with the report that embattled China property developer Evergrande has made payment and thus avoided default 

  • China Evergrande, the troubled property giant, made another debt payment ahead of a Friday deadline, averting default for the second time in two weeks, according to one of the company's bondholders.
  • made a $45.2 million payment that had been due on Sept. 29, ... Evergrande had a 30-day grace period on the bond payment; the extension was to end on Friday.

