China's Foreign Ministry has summoned the US ambassador
China Foreign Ministry says it has lodged stern representations with the US over Hong Kong rights law
- China's foreign ministry says summons US ambassador in China
- says US law on Hong Kong a strong interference on China's internal affairs
- says China expressed strong indignation to US, resolutely opposes US action on Hong Kong
- urges US. to correct its error
- says US should not implement the Hong Kong law
- says US should immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop causing further damage to bilateral relations
- says China must take firm countermeasures
