China's Foreign Ministry has summoned the US ambassador

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China Foreign Ministry says it has lodged stern representations with the US over Hong Kong rights law

  • China's foreign ministry says summons US ambassador in China
  • says US law on Hong Kong a strong interference on China's internal affairs
  • says China expressed strong indignation to US, resolutely opposes US action on Hong Kong
  • urges US. to correct its error
  •  says US should not implement the Hong Kong law
  • says US should immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop causing further damage to bilateral relations
  •  says China must take firm countermeasures
Headlines via Reuters,



